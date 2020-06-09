The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has debunked claims of nursing presidential ambition in 2023 and also dismissed claims that he is at war with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who he described as his “leader and mentor”.

Aregbesola spoke in Abuja on Tuesday against the background of the “lies peddled by an online publication” that the outcome of the meeting of the highest decision making body of the APC in Lagos State, Governor’s Advisory Council, was targeted at him.

The GAC had during the meeting banned the Justice Forum, which he founded, and the Mandate Group, peopled by loyalists of Tinubu.

But Aregbesola said his loyalty to Tinubu was not only total, his commitment to whatever the leader wants “is unwavering”.

The minister revealed that he knew where the story was coming from and the identity of those sponsoring it.

He said: “Rift with Asiwaju Tinubu? Nothing can be more impossible! Nothing can be farther from the truth. I remain committed to my mentor. The group our detractors claim has been banned is the most committed to the realisation of Asiwaju’s ambition.”

Tinubu is believed to be eyeing succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Though he has not indicated interest in the race, several groups working in his favour have crept up.

Aregbesola added in the statement: “They even said I have presidential ambition.

“False!”

He reiterated that the APC is one, adding that the party is like an oak tree that keeps growing.

He said his focus and goal was to execute his ministerial duties as directed by President Buhari.

He urged his supporters to ignore the publication in its entirety and refrain from being distracted from the goal of building a strong APC as well as a united Nigeria.