I’ve no rift with Gov. Aiyedatiwa – Minister of Interior

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has debunked rumours of a rift between him and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, describing the allegations as baseless.

Tunji-Ojo said his primary concern is supporting different groups propagating the good work of President Bola Tinubu in the state.

The minister stated this on Thursday in Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North-East Local Government Area during a medical outreach programme organised by Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the programme was organised for the North Senatorial District of the state.

The minister was represented at the event by Bode Obanla, a former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Community Engagement (Northern Senatorial District).

Tunji-Ojo said being a minister should not deter him from working positively with the people in his home state, saying “politics is local” and would support any group genuinely working for the promotion of the good work of the President.

He said GMT was a group with various initiatives, and praised it for ensuring that grassroots politics continued at its peak in the state.

On his support for various groups in the state, the minister promised to continue to back programmes initiated at promoting the President.

He said: “At this point, any group that mobilises for ‘Asiwaju’ (Tinubu), that is the group we will love.

“There are about five, six groups in Ondo State now.

“Anybody that wants to form a group in the state, they will come and I will support them.

“That of GMT is a different one, because they are full of initiatives.

“And I discovered that it is not a group formed in Ondo State.

“It’s a group formed across the nation.

“This is a chapter.

“Last week, they held a seminar in Lagos and I was there.

“These are the kind of initiatives I will love.

“What they have started now, I will support them to go to the villages.

“So, there is nothing wrong with this supports.

“We are not fighting.

“What is important is that we promote our President.”

Earlier, the Director-General of GMT, Saka Yusu-Ogunleye, said the medical outreach targeted about 1,000 residents in each of the senatorial districts.

Yusu-Ogunleye said the programme was part of efforts and awareness towards showcasing and complementing the efforts of President Bola Tinubu.

He appreciated the support extended so far to the group by the Minister of Interior, and assured of more robust initiatives to market Tinubu.

“We know that health is wealth and for us at GMT, we will continue to partner with the government and we will continue to do it,” he said.

The Woman Leader of GMT, Olamide Falana, said the mission and vision of the group remained supporting the achievements of the President.

One of the beneficiaries, a civil servant, Sodiq Issau-Sanni, appreciated the initiative and praised the organisers for bringing the programme to his locality.

NAN reports that free medical check up included eye test, blood pressure, blood sugar, and distribution of free eye glasses with drugs.

