I’ve no regret working with you, Oyebanji salutes Deputy, Afuye at mother’s burial

Echoes of eulogies pervaded the air on Friday in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State, as Governor Biodun Oyebanji overtly showered encomiums on his Deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, and glowingly saluted her for being loyal and dependable since assumption of office.

Governor Oyebanji said he never regretted in his close to 36 months in office working with a dependable personality like Mrs Afuye, whose loyalty and dependability are superb and exhilarating.

Oyebanji gave the commendations on Friday, at the funeral service held at Saint Luke’s Anglican Church, Uro Quarters, Ikere Ekiti, in honour of the late Madam Esther Iyalaje Adegboye, the mother of the Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Afuye.

Madam Adegboye, a respectable community leader, died on February 18, 2025 at the age of 97.

Governor Oyebanji, while addressing the congregation, praised the late Mrs Adegboye for living an impactful life, saying this reflected in her contributions to Ikere community and the quality of children she raised.

“Today is a day of joy, though we have lost someone and no matter how old our parents are, we don’t want them to leave us. We are glad that Mama lived to a ripe age.

“The joy of it is that she enjoyed and saw goodness at the twilight of her time. I want to congratulate my Deputy and big aunty, Mrs Monisade Afuye, a very loyal and dependable Deputy.

“Let me use this opportunity to say thank you for your support and understanding. I never had cause to regret for once in my close to three years working relationship with you. In fact, I appreciate you for this,” Oyebanji said.

Governor Oyebanji applauded the church of God and the entire Ikere community for their support to the Deputy Governor and her siblings for the success of the burial, particularly for joining the family to give the deceased a befitting burial.

Governor Oyebanji spoke at the church service which was attended by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; former Governor Niyi Adebayo; former Governor Segun Oni; Ekiti State First Lady, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji; Former First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; Senators Yemi Adaramodu; and Cyril Fasuyi and Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adeoye Aribasoye, among others.

Speaking on the sideline at the event, the Deputy Governor, Mrs Afuye, commended Governor Oyebanji, the first lady, members of the state executive council, political leaders and Ikere community for their solidarity and honour for her late mother.

Mrs Afuye added that she will eternally be grateful to her mother for inculcating in the children the virtues of hardwork, honesty, integrity, content and humility, that have been their guiding principles and moral compass.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Olusola Ajayi, described the world as a vanity, urging Nigerians to divorce themselves from greediness, avarice and corruption that are crippling the country’s economy and shaking its foundation.

Commenting on the deceased’s outstanding virtues, the Cleric said madam Adegboye distinguished herself as a community leader, great women mobiliser and dependable mother, who invested in the education of her children.

Speaking against the backdrop of preponderance of fraud and substance abuse in the society, the clergyman, appealed to the youths to stop fraternising and keeping bad companies that can attract them into drug abuse, internet fraud and robbery, which may end up ruining their lives and all the stand for.

He also emphasized the imperative of well-meaning citizens of Ekiti State partnering the government to ramp up the level of development in all facets of the economy.

“Take a look at Chief Wole Olanipekun, he has been partnering the government to expand development in Ikere Ekiti. Don’t join those that will introduce you into alcoholism, fraud, corruption and drug abuse. Move with the right people who can influence your destinies positively.

“Let me also say this, as a rich person and a man of means, try and impact positively on the lives of those around you. Don’t treat the poor as non-existent. Help them to overcome their challenges, rather than allow them to suffer.

“Take a look at the deceased, she was a gentle woman. The Deputy Governor took after her. She always moved with the right people and look at her end. She ended well. Run away from sins and be a man of integrity and to achieve these, you must resist the devil.

“Don’t be corrupt in your working places or offices. Remember your final destination, which is heaven. Be heavenly focused, because this world is a vanity and there will be judgement after your sojourn in this world. Remember that whatever you sow, you shall reap and harvest,” the cleric said.

Other dignitaries at the colourful event include: Ogun State Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Ondo State Deputy Governor, Dr. Olayide Adelami, House of Representatives members, Hon. Femi Bamisile and AVM Niyi Ojuawo.

The roll call also include: Senator Ayo Arise, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Senator Dayo Adeyeye; Secretary to the State Government, Prof Habibat Adubiaro, Head of Service l, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi; Chief of Staff, Mr Niyi Adebayo, Legal Icon, Chief Wole Olanipekun(SAN), former Deputy Governors Biodun Aluko and Kolapo Eleka, and Prof Modupe Adelabu; an ICT entrepreneur and politician, Mr. Kola Alabi, members of Ekiti State Executive Council, members of Ekiti State House of Assembly, heads of security agencies, and chairmen of board and parastatals and traditional rulers.

Also in attendance were leaders of APC in the state and chairmen of local government councils.

