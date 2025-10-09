I’ve no interest in Chelle’s job – Eguavoen dismisses reports

Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Coach Augustine Eguavoen has expressed deep distaste over reports in sections of the media on Wednesday that he was being tipped, alongside Coach Ladan Bosso, to take over the job of coaching the Super Eagles for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations, should Coach Eric Chelle fail to qualify the team for next year’s FIFA World Cup finals.

“I feel very hurt by these baseless rumours because I really have no idea where they are coming from. I have a very good working relationship with Coach Eric Chelle, and I have absolutely no interest in taking over the squad. I am praying for him to succeed.

“This was how the same speculators created schism and disaffection between myself and Gernot Rohr and José Peseiro, when these gentlemen coached the Super Eagles, at different periods. It is uncalled-for.

“We all need to work together to see the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup and win the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations championship in Morocco,” the former Super Eagle coach stated.

In the same vein, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) dismissed the rumours, saying it has no plans to sack Eric Chelle after the World Cup qualifiers.

The federation described the rumour as mere imagination, and no decision has been made over the future of the manager ahead of two crucial games.

Nigeria will face Lesotho on October 10 in Polokwane, South Africa, before facing Benin Republic on October 14 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Super Eagles need the maximum six points in both matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup, even though it is entirely out of their hands.