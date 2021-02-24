Abdulrasheed Bawa, nominee for the position of chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says he has never sold a single asset recovered by the commission.

The nominee was accused of diverting assets seized by the anti-graft agency, an allegation the commission denied.

Speaking during his screening at the senate on Wednesday, Bawa said as head of the Port Harcourt zonal office, he did not have the power to sell any asset recovered under his watch.

According to him, the power to dispose of any asset lies with the secretary of the commission.

“I never sold a single truck at the Port Harcourt office; the head office handled that at the time,” the nominee told the senate.

“When I took over the Port Harcourt office, they had 34 convictions but when I got there, we recorded 216 convictions.”

More to follow…