I’ve moved on, journey still ahead – Ex-Benue speaker Dajoh breaks silence on resignation

The former Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh, has said he has “moved on” following his resignation, while calling for peace in the state.

Dajoh, who served as Speaker from June 5, 2023, to August 24, 2025, tendered his resignation letter on Sunday, a few days after some members of the House were accused of plotting his impeachment

His resignation paved the way for Alfred Emberga, a previously suspended lawmaker, sworn in immediately as Speaker yesterday.

In a note of appreciation posted on his official Facebook page on Monday, Dajoh appreciated the State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, members of the House, his constituents and his wife for their support while in office.

He wrote: “It’s no longer news that I turned in a resignation letter as the Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, yesterday being the 24th day of August, 2025. And I have moved on.

“I want to specially appreciate my constituents of Gboko West (Gbemacha) that first voted me as a member of the 10th Benue Assembly. I am eternally grateful to them.

“I appreciate my dear colleagues who voted me in as the first Speaker of the 10th Assembly and gave me the needed support to the very last day in office.”

He also expressed gratitude to Governor Alia for standing by him, saying, “My heartfelt appreciation also goes to the governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia for his support from the beginning of my being the speaker to my exit.”

Dajoh further acknowledged the contributions of Assembly staff, aides, and his family, while paying special tribute to his wife.

“May I specially appreciate my wife, Kundumiyol Dajoh, who gave me the desired love and support while in office.

“She is the best example of a supportive wife.”

The former Speaker concluded his post with a note of reconciliation, “Let there be peace and let’s move on. The journey is still ahead.”

Post Views: 21