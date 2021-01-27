Interior decorator and hotelier, Ehi Ogbebor, who made headlines weeks back after the media broke news of her romantic affair with the Chairman of Lagos State branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Adesanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has affirmed that she has found love.

In an interview with BBC pidgin, the interior decorator and hotelier stated that she has found love and ready to give marriage a chance for the third time.

According to Ogbebor, her two older kids will soon be going to the university and her little daughter needs other siblings to play with.

She added that though she’s been unlucky with marriage, whoever she decides to date is nobody’s business she said in the interview conducted in December 2020.