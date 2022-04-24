I’ve forgiven those behind my 11-year court trial – Gbenga Daniel

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, said he has forgiven those behind his trial, which lasted 11 years.

He spokeon Sunday at the maiden edition of Asiwaju of Remo Christians Choir Festival and Thanksgiving Service.

The event was held at the Abraham Tabernacle, Sagamu, Ogun State.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division on April 12 discharged and acquitted the former governor of all 15 charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Justice Yargata Nimpar, who read the judgement, found merit in the eight issues brought to the court by Daniel against the EFCC and acquitted him on all counts.

Daniel, who praised the judiciary, said the judgement had vindicated him and proved his innocence in corruption allegations that never took place while he was in office as governor for eight years.

He said: “Though I’m not a saint, I did everything right to the best of my knowledge.

“The land on which this church is built was my Count 3 or 4.

“How would you say I steal this?

“I don’t understand it and I don’t know who the complainant is.

“The land was paid for.

“The church is not for profit.

“We donated the church back to the Baptist Convention and they’ve been running it for 11 years.

“And that’s a charge for me?

“And I have to go through all of this?

“Another one is for the Church of the Lord in Ogere where we gave them land to build a university.

“How do we turn around the country if we don’t encourage this sort of thing?

“What is my responsibility as a governor?

“I’m supposed to look at areas where people need support, where people need help and help them.

“But the perception is that everybody is taking money.

“If we want something, will we take money from the church?

“So, that’s our 10th count.

“I think at the beginning, that was count 10 or 11.

“So, these are the sort of things that I had to face and quite honestly, I felt God would vindicate me.

“But there are certain times that I also get worried because when you see what is happening, you wonder.

“I think the tragedy is that in whatever we do, we must not write it such that every single person is a thief because there must be consequences for doing bad and there must be appreciation for doing right.

“So when you have a society where people who try to do right are the people that are more or less persecuted, then there is no incentive to do right.

“You know, that’s my own worry and I’m hoping the right lessons are learnt.

“To be honest with you, what can I do?

“All of them are forgiven.

“I’ve forgiven them all without exception.

“In fact, many of them are my friends.

“Today, most of them are now my friends.

“Let’s just give thanks to God.”