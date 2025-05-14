I’ve been homeless for six years, ill — Actress Jumoke George + Video

One of Nigeria’s veteran actresses, Jumoke George, has revealed that she has been homeless for six years and ill since January.

The Nollywood veteran actress said this when she featured on a podcast hosted by another actress, Biola Bayo: with the title: “Talk To B.”

George said she has been living in a church for about five to six years and has been ill since January 2025.

She said she is also battling with the loss of her child and taking care of her grandchildren.

She told Bayo: “Please pray for me, mothers in the world.

“Help me with your prayers.

“I have never ruined anyone’s life.

“I am tired.

“I can no longer bear it.

“I don’t have a home, I don’t have anything, and a child of mine is missing.

“I don’t have good health.

“I am tired and exhausted.

“I’m living in the church.

“Most times it’s the church mummy that feeds me.

“I have tried as a Christian.

“My first born, Adeola, has been missing for the past four years.

“Deola clocked 41 on May 1.

“I’m the one catering for the children.

“I’ve been sick since January 2 and I have tried my best as a human.

“I don’t know.

“I have done several tests and now I want to do brain and heart tests and it’s N400,000.

“I don’t know where to get the money from.

“I don’t sleep because I’m always in pain.

“Everything is wrong with me.

“I don’t understand anymore.

“I have put that child in so much debt.”

