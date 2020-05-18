A wife has reported her 50-year-old husband, Ede Tyndale, to the police for having sex with their daughter in the last eight years.

The woman, whose name was withheld, lodged the complaint on May 9, 2020 at about 2:30pm at Ikotun Police Station in Lagos State.

According to the 45-year-old woman, Tyndale, of Kajola Street, Ikotun, had been committing incest with their 19-year-old daughter for eight years running.

According to available information, trouble started when the woman noticed some strange behaviours from her daughter and decided to find out why the sudden disrespect for her father.

The 19-year-old was reported to have told her mother that her father started having sexual intercourse with her when she was 11 years old.

She said he often threatened violence whenever she resisted him and that the father instilled so much fear in her that she found it difficult to report to anybody.

The suspect, according to the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, was arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit.

Tyndale was said to have confessed to the commission of the crime.

Elkana said after thorough investigation, the suspect was on May 11, 2020 arraigned before Chief Magistrate Court ll, Ogba on a five count charge of incest, rape, sexual harassment, defilement and sexual assault.

Tyndale was ordered remanded in Police custody while the case was adjourned to June 15, 2020 for hearing.