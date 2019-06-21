A notorious kidnapper and cattle-rustler, Abdulrahman Muhammad, said they (bandits and kidnappers) usually hide their guns and other deadly weapons under the seat of motorcycles when they want to go and carry out their illicit operations.

In a video obtained by PRNigeria, Muhammad, 32, told Deputy Superintendent of Police Husseini Gimba of the Inspector General of Police Special Tactical Squad, who interrogated him, that he often joined 10 other kidnappers to abduct harmless travelers on the popular Kaduna-Abuja Highway, Niger, Zamfara, Katsina and Kano States, while also terrorizing Zaria/Katchia axis in Kaduna State.

The Katsina-born criminal said he started armed banditry and kidnapping for ransom in 2016.

The young kidnapper said though they received N950,000 as a ransom for the two women and man they abducted recently, a member of their gang called Yellow raped the innocent women twice, while they were in hostage.

He said each of their gang member got N100,000 from the ransom paid by relations of the two ladies.

Quizzed by DSP Gimba on how guns and other ammunition are supplied to them, the middle-aged Fulani kidnapper said he bought the AK-47 gun he had been using for kidnapping and rustling activities for N550,000 three years ago.

Muhammad said: “I usually buy a round of magazine for just N1,000 from one Sama Dan Galadima.

“The Army camouflage which I regularly wear when going for operations was sold to me for just N5,000.

“Last year, I was caught when I went to purchase an extra camouflage.

“But my lawyer bailed me after I paid a huge sum of money.

“There was a time I was also arrested in Abuja and I was bailed again.

“This is the third time I would be arrested.”

The 32-year old criminal, who said he cannot give the actual number of persons he has abducted since he joined the kidnapping trade, disclosed that security agencies arrested him after two of his colleagues escaped, while they were traveling on the Kaduna-Abuja Road for operation.