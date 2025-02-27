ITTF Africa Cup: Quadri reaches quarterfinals

Nigeria’s top-ranked table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2025 ITTF Africa Cup in Tunis, Tunisia, marking a major achievement for him.

He first defeated Salifou Abdel-Kaden of Benin 3-0 in Group 2, securing his spot in the knockout stage with a dominant performance.

In the Round of 16, Quadri continued his strong form, defeating Mohamed Khaloufi of Tunisia 4-0.

His clinical performance helped him progress further in the tournament.

Next, Quadri will face Oba Oba Kizito of Côte d’Ivoire in the quarterfinals.

The match will take place on Thursday at the Palais des Sports d’el Menzah.

