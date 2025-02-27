ITTF Africa Cup: Quadri reaches quarterfinals

Nigeria’s top-ranked table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2025 ITTF Africa Cup in Tunis, Tunisia, marking a major achievement for him.
He first defeated Salifou Abdel-Kaden of Benin 3-0 in Group 2, securing his spot in the knockout stage with a dominant performance.
In the Round of 16, Quadri continued his strong form, defeating Mohamed Khaloufi of Tunisia 4-0.
His clinical performance helped him progress further in the tournament.
Also Read:
- Just in: Police allegedly withdraw escorts assigned to Lagos Speaker, Meranda
- EFCC arraigns P-Square’s brother, Jude Okoye, over N1.3b fraud
- NPFL: 3SC draw with hosts Enyimba International
- NPFL: Kwara United frustrated in goalless draw
- Nasarawa United stun NPFL leaders, Remo Stars
Next, Quadri will face Oba Oba Kizito of Côte d’Ivoire in the quarterfinals.
The match will take place on Thursday at the Palais des Sports d’el Menzah.