ITTF Africa Cup: Goda set African record as Assar retains title  

Fourteen-year-old Hana Goda became the youngest winner of the ITTF Africa Cup after the Egyptian claimed her first senior continental title at the 2022 edition held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Also, Omar Assar reclaimed his men’s singles title after beating Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna 4-3 in the final held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos and retained his men’s singles title.

Goda, who made her first appearance at the Africa Cup was number two seed in the women’s singles and she was at her best from the group matches to the final to become the youngest at 14 years and five months to win the continental tournament at the expense of former champions.

Despite her smooth ride from the group to the semifinal stage where she was pitched against defending champion and compatriot Dina Meshref, Goda faced a stiff competition.

Despite going down in the first game, the world number cadet player cruised to victory after a 4-3 (7-11, 11-2, 14-12, 5-11, 15-13, 14-16, 11-9) to hit her second final at the senior continental tournament.

Goda who narrowly lost to Mariam Alhodaby in the women’s singles final of the 2021 African Championships in Cameroon had it easy in the final when she defeated surprise player of the tournament Nigeria’s Fatimo Bello 4-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-4, 11-6) to emerge as the new champion and secured her place at the 2022 World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals later in the year.

The men’s singles final turned out to be another classic in Africa with the continent’s best two players going up against each other in one of the most exciting table tennis finals in the world.

The venue was electrified with the ever-supporting Lagos fans who continuously motivated the players with their support from the stand.

The 2000-capacity venue was filled up with the atmosphere well charged for the epic final between the continent’s most successful players.

At the 3-3, Aruna was leading 4-1 in the seventh game when he copped a thigh injury that scuttled his chance of reclaiming the title, he won last in 2014 but the injury slowed down his performance for him to concede defeat to Assar who retained the title he won in 2019 at same venue.

A disappointed Aruna said: “Of course, I gave almost everything, from when I could move, to when I couldn’t move very well again. I was already feeling tightness from my thigh. Despite that, of course I never gave up, as I was still fighting on until finally at 3-3, and at 4-0, I was leading… It is one of those things in sports, but I am very happy with my performance.”

An excited Assar said: “I am very happy to perform here in Lagos, and I believe here is the place I have received the most support in my career. It has been so long since I last played here because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I believe here is the best place to play in Africa because the people love table tennis and they always love to watch the sport, and the hall is always filled up, which you don’t see often in Africa.

“I am happy that I won today, but at this time, I am worried about Aruna’s injury. Aruna and I are very close friends outside the court. To me, the most important thing is that he is healthy and that he is not in pain. I wish him all the best and soonest recovery,” he said.

For Goda, winning her first continental title in front of the Lagos fans was exciting. “I am very excited and very thankful that I won.

Everything here in Lagos is so good. From the organisation to the hospitality, everyone here is so kind and the fans, they make you feel so ready in the match. Before the final I was really motivated with the fans’ support and I’m going to remember this place forever because when you win your first senior title, you will be happy in it forever,” Goda said.

The three-day tournament had 48 players (28 men and 20 women) across Africa competing in the men’s and women’s singles events.