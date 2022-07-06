It’s time to debunk myths against women’s rights, parenting – Lagos First Lady

Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday called for a deliberate effort to debunk the various myths against the rights of women and parenting, saying the reality of today has made it imperative for the modern woman to be adequately equipped and empowered.

The First Lady spoke at the 2nd edition of the Muslim Sisters’ Seminar hosted by her office at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja in line with the vision to impact lives and build legacies, and most importantly serve as the forerunner to the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir Festival.

She said the seminar, with the theme: “Women: Nurturing Lives to Secure a Better Future,” was aimed at highlighting the strategic role of women in ensuring a better future for the younger generation and society at large.

Other sub-themes include: “The Rights of a Woman; Women’s Health: Total Wellness; and Security & Self Awareness in a Modern Society.”

There was also a panel session on “Parenting: The Role of a Mother/Grandmother in Molding a Contemporary Child.”

According to the First Lady, “We decided that it is important that we talk to our Muslim sisters ensuring that if they are going to have a better future, they must put their health first; they must know their rights, and they must be security conscious.

“So, we have considered these three topics; put them together on the basis of the fact that they are apt for the moment to debunk a lot of myths out there so that the modern woman can understand what is happening and be empowered to make informed choices and decisions.”

She said the enthusiasm demonstrated by the participants was encouraging as the seminar provided the platform for them to interact properly, understand their various roles in society and also have a better future for the next generation.

Besides, the First Lady said the seminar was designed as a platform to bring professional women, the old, and students together to dissect relevant topics on parenting, security, health, and rights of the Muslim sisters, with the view to engendering sustainable and positive solutions to contemporary issues, just as she said it was imperative for all parents and guardians to imbue in their children and wards the virtues of love of God, respect for the rights of others, and prayers without ceasing.

“My message to the Muslim sisters is that they should not give up; they should continue to encourage the younger ones out there. We know that the system of the children is now different from when we were much younger and there are so many challenges and obstacles out there; however, we need to keep doing our best and there is hope for the future,” the First Lady said.

In his special message, the Chief Imam of Lagos, His Eminence, Engr. Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nola commended the First Lady for the initiative and recommended that it should be held twice annually to cascade the message to more women as it was in tandem with the instruction of Prophet Muhammad to his wife, Aisha to gather women together and teach them lessons on virtuous living and parenting.

Represented by Imam Musbauhudeen Gaji, Abou-Nola also advised women to train their children beyond the first degree and lead them by example.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, in his session on security, urged women to be wary of jumping at any business deals, and always deploy artificial intelligence such as the installation of CCTV and general employment of technology to prevent crime.

He said: “Your children should know important numbers; you must always run a background check for your staff, including domestic staff; desist from displaying expensive wares in your car; you must be observant and your movements must be confidential to a few; your car alarm is a great security device; and also the neighborhood watch groups are important.

“Remember, your security starts with you. The extent of how secured you are, is dependent on your level of security consciousness, awareness and cooperation with the law enforcement agencies. You are your security.”

Dignitaries at the seminar include the Wife of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Oluremi Hamzat; former Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Idiat Oluranti-Adebule; wife of first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Abimbola Jakande; Iyalode of Lagos, Chief Bintu Fatima Tinubu; and the mother of Head of Service, Alhaja Ramdat Muri-Okunola.

Other facilitators are media personality, Nihmatallah Akashat Zibiri; and Consultant Public Health Physician, Dr. Omowunmi Bakare; while the panelists are Mrs. Hamzat, Mrs. Azeezat Funso Raji, Halimat Olayinka Abou-Nola and Kafayat Oyewo, who moderated the panel session.

The participants were drawn from various organizations. They include the Association of Professional Women Builders of Nigeria, Society of Women in Taxation, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Professional Women Accountants In Nigeria, National Association Of Teachers Of Arabic And Islamic Studies, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Police Wives Association, Association of Women Town Planners In Nigeria, Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, and the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

Others are the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, Ansar-U-Deen Society Of Nigeria, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs, Al-Fathu-L-Qareeb Muslim Organization of Nigeria, Nigeria Association Of Women Journalists, Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Nigerian Air Force Officer’s Wives Association, The Criterion, FOMWAN, Muslim Lawyers Association Of Nigeria, Institute of Charter Accountants (ICAN), Nigerian Army Officer’s Wives Association, Lagos State House of Assembly Mosque, Fatimah Charity Foundation, Al Imratus Solihat, At-Taariq Muslim Sisters of Nigeria, The Global Congregation Of Samadaani Family, NADWAT, Epe Professional Women, Al-Muminaat (The believing women) Organisation, and Islamic Education and Training Initiative.

There was also Islamic Nasheed by the Alaka Twins.