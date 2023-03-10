The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the time to chase out buccaneers and vampires from the Peoples Democratic Party had come.

The move, which he said would be achieved after May, would see those who left the party 2014-15 and returned chased out.

Wike spoke on Thursday at the inauguration of the 10km road constructed by his administration in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The Governor, who also received the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital, said: “We have finished the first phase of the war.

“We are going to the second phase of the war.

“In the second phase of the war, we must chase out the buccaneers and vampires.

“We are going to chase them out of the party, take our party and rebuild our party.

“These people left our party in 2014/2015 and our party lost in the election.

“Again, they have come back, our party has lost again.

“They have destroyed our party.

“We are going to chase them out of our party.

“They have no role to play in our party.”

Wike said it was hypocritical for the national leadership of the PDP, which blatantly jettisoned provisions of Section 7 (3) C of the party’s constitution that recommends rotation of elective and appointive offices, to accuse the Independent National Electoral Commission of not following its guidelines for the conduct of the general election.

He said: “You are blaming INEC chairman, he did not follow guideline.

“You, did you follow our own constitution?

“He who seeks equity must come with clean hands. Whatever you sow, you will reap.”

The governor maintained that by breaching Section 7 (3) C of the PDP constitution, the PDP leadership had committed anti-party that led to its humiliating loss in the presidential election.

Wike said: “I am an apostle of power shift.

“I fought for it.

“I have no apology to anybody.

“I said power must shift from the North to the South.

“I did not commit any anti-party.

“I fought for the unity of the country.

“Those of them at the national level in PDP committed anti-party.

“When people abandon the provisions of constitution of their party that talks about zoning of elective and appointive offices, what is more anti-party than that?

“You that refuse to obey the constitution of your party because of impunity, because you think you have the number, so you refuse to obey the provisions of the constitution of your party.”