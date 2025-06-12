It’s terrible rumour that APC wants to turn Nigeria into one party state –Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described as ‘terrible rumour’ insinuations that the All Progressives Congress-led government plans to turn Nigeria into a one party state.

The president dismissed insinuations that his administration is pushing Nigeria toward a one-party state, insisting that the All Progressives Congress remains a political platform open to all Nigerians, including members of opposition parties.

Speaking during a special joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday to mark Democracy Day, President Tinubu stressed that the APC is not afraid of internal or external competition and will continue to welcome defectors from other political parties.

He said, “I plead for your indulgence so that I may put a terrible rumour to bed. To those who ring the alarm that the APC is intent on a one-party state, I offer you a most personal promise. While your alarm may be as a result of your panic, it rings in error. At no time in the past, nor any instance in the present, and at no future juncture shall I view the notion of a one-party state as good for Nigeria. I have never attempted to alter any political party registration with INEC.

“You are all welcome to the progressive fold. Nobody should close the door. Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs, rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist,” Tinubu told lawmakers inside the chamber.

