It’s shocking Tinubu sacked Fubara, left Wike – Rivers

The Rivers State Government has expressed shock over President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara while leaving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who has been accused of fuelling the state’s political crisis.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, made the position known on Tuesday.

In a statement he issued, Johnson described the development as unjust, noting that Fubara has remained committed to constitutional order, peace, and good governance despite the political turbulence in the state.

He said despite the efforts made by the suspended governor, lawmakers loyal to Wike continued to obstruct peace and stability, adding: “It is shocking that Mr. President sacked the governor and left his minister, who is the principal actor.”

