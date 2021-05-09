Apex northern socio-cultural body, Arewa Consultative Forum, has expressed reservations about paying money to secure abductees.

The body expressed its feelings in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, on Saturday in Kaduna.

The Forum, however, thanked Nigerians who risked their lives in the delicate negotiating process to free those held hostage by bandits, especially the Greenfield University students.

It said: “We thank God for saving their lives and rejoice with their families both immediate and extended.

“Our only regret is that millions of Naira were alleged to have been paid to the bandits before they granted freedom to the kidnapped students.”

The ACF explained that as a body, it was against the payment of such ransom “even though we agree with negotiating with bandits”.

It, however, appealed to the bandits holding other innocent people to set them free without further delay.

“Whatever may be the grievances of the kidnappers against society, spilling innocent blood will not be a solution,” the ACF stated.