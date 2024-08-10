‘It’s Paris disaster,’ sports minister bemoans Team Nigeria’s Olympics outing

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, has described Team Nigeria’s performance in the ongoing 2024 Olympics in Paris as “disappointing.”

The minister made this known in a statement on X.com on Saturday.

According to Enoh, Team Nigeria’s failure to secure any medal at all “is a product of very many other things that need immediate attention.”

He revealed that not only would he ensure that such does not repeat itself, but that in the forthcoming sports federation elections, he would ensure that the most appropriate candidates are voted in.

He said, “Yesterday, I met with gentlemen of the press at the Nigerian Embassy in Paris for a press briefing following the country’s participation in the 2024 Olympics. As we go back home, we must do everything to prevent future occurrences of the Paris disaster and if this will entail the review of how people are elected to lead our sporting federations, it will be done.

“The elections for the federations are around the corner, and it will be the perfect platform to get only those who are most eligible to lead the various sports federations.

“Team Nigeria’s disappointing performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the country did not secure any medals does not entail being addressed just by our participation at the Olympics, but it is a product of very many other things that need immediate attention.”

He added that contrary to speculations, the ministry made adequate provisions, financially and otherwise, to prepare the athletes for the Olympics.

“We did everything as a ministry to prepare the athletes adequately and provide them with every financial support, but unfortunately, the performance did not produce any podium finish,” he said.

He vowed to ensure that aspirants for the forthcoming sports federation elections are thoroughly scrutinised.

Also Read:

“I am aware that the sports federations elections in Nigeria are even tougher than our national elections. We must set our standards to scrutinise what motivates those vying to run the federations and get only the best hands.

“This call for reform aims to enhance the leadership and effectiveness of Nigeria’s sports federations, paving the way for improved performance on the global stage,” he added.

Post Views: 0