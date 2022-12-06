Featured

It’s not true we don’t give ‘shishi’ — Peter Obi

By No Comments2 Mins Read

The presidential candidate of the Labor Party for the 2023 polls in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has said that it was not true he runs a penny-pinching campaign (not giving ‘shishi ‘).

He said he is more concerned about using state money for public good, if he elected Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

Obi said this on Monday at an interactive session between him and north-eastern stakeholders in Abuja.

At the event, Obi also dismissed speculations that he was secretly fighting his former principal and standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

On the issue of frugality, Obi said: “People say we don’t give people ‘shishi’.

“It is not true.

“But I want to use your money for your good.

“I want to use it to educate your children and give them opportunities.

“I don’t want to steal your money.

“That’s not what I am doing because it is wrong.

“Rather, I want to be part of you and your children.

“I want you to understand that I am committed to you.

“I am committed to the North East.

“I am not going to be your president from Abuja.

“I am going to be your president from the North East.

“There’s no way I will not tour every single state of Nigeria.

“I’ll be everywhere.”



Share.

Related Posts

About Us

The Eagle Online is a daily online newspaper published by Premium Eagle Media Limited in Nigeria. The Eagle Online was established in 2011 by experienced journalist, Dotun Oladipo.
The Eagle Online features news from trending Breaking News to Politics, Business and Economy, Sports, Entertainment, Lifestyle and more.

News
Updates
© 2022 The Eagle Online. All Rights Reserved.