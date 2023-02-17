It’s late for G-5 Governors to reconcile with Atiku, PDP – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said it is too late for the G-5 Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party to reconcile with the party and its presidential candidate of the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike, who spoke at a news conference in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said the G-5 has crossed the rubicon.

He therefore said the members were no longer disposed to any reconciliation with the national leadership of the party and Abubakar.

He added that contrary to insinuations that the G-5 governors were working at cross-purposes, the group remains intact.

Wike said: “Even before Enugu governor received him (Atiku) in Government House, we knew about it.

“We cannot tell you the approach.

“Forget about what people are saying (February) 25th is here.

“Everybody will see it.

“We can’t do that again (reconciliation).

“It is over.

“We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now.

“They believe that they have won the election, so they don’t need us.

“I am not ready to sit down again with anybody.”

Wike said he has no apology for receiving the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the upcoming polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.