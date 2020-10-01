President Muhammadu Buhari has said it amounts to impudence for those who “destroyed” Nigeria between 1999 and 2015 when he came to power to now criticise his government.

The President said this in his early morning broadcast to Nigerians as part of activities to mark the country’s 60th independence anniversary.

The Buhari Administration has come under strident criticism by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on several occasions.

Obasanjo ruled the country from 1999 to 2007, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The party has also been in the forefront of the criticism of the Buhari Administration.

In his broadcast to the Nation on Thursday, President Buhari, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, said: “No government in the past did what we are doing with such scarce resources.

“We have managed to keep things going in spite of the disproportionate spending on security.

“Those in the previous Governments from 1999 – 2015 who presided over the near destruction of the country have now the impudence to attempt to criticize our efforts.”