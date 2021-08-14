It’s demonic questioning man’s position in the family — Pastor Faith Oyedepo

Pastor Faith Oyedepo, wife of the Founder and Senior Pastor of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has asked women to regard any woman or women organisation that attempts to question the position of the man in the family as demonic.

The clergywoman stated that women are expected to be subjected to their husbands in everything.

Oyedepo shared this on her IG page.

She wrote: “Any woman or women’s organization that attempts to question the position of the man in the family should be regarded as being under a demonic influence.

“God expects that just as the Church is subject to Christ in everything, even so, women should be in subjection to their husbands in everything.”

