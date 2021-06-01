Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Tuesday, June 1, took to her Twitter handle to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari should put an end to insecurity in the South East states.

In a Twitter thread, Ezekwesili pointed out that it is wrong and dangerous to confuse the South East with IPOB as they are not the same.

She opined that Buhari mismanaged the IPOB saga, saying that it has degenerated into such a chaotic episode where lives are being cut short in the region.

She appealed to the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Yahaya to work towards gaining the trust and confidence of the South East with a view to ending the crisis in the region.

She also condemned the decision of security agents to storm a church in Enugu state last Sunday, May 30 to walk the worshippers out over claims they are members of IPOB.

Her tweets:

“The South East on my mind.

“Today is the beginning of a new month and carries with it the possibilities that our @NigeriaGov can #TakeResponsibility and deescalate the situation NOW.

“That video of @HQNigerianArmy @PoliceNG marching worshippers in Enugu out of church is tragic.

“Every reasonable person knows it is wrong and dangerous of the @NigeriaGov to conflate or confuse the South East for IPOB.

“They are not one and the same.

“The SE is a region in Nigeria with citizens that are entitled to their dignity of life according to our Constitution.

“The real question for @NigeriaGov to answer is “How did @NGRPresident @MBuhari so grievously mishandle its saga with IPOB that it degenerated into this ill-designed military action against innocent communities and even churches in the South East?”

“Roll back a BAD strategy NOW.

“On the South East, I again urge the new COAS of @HQNigerianArmy to end the random and dangerous tactics and return with his team to the Operations Strategy Review Table immediately.

“No way you can resolve the South East situation without the trust and confidence of the people.

“One more innocent life must not be cut short in any community in the South East as a result of prejudiced, random, scattershot and dangerous operation by our @HQNigerianArmy and @PoliceNG.

“It brings back horrid memories to see what your troops are doing in those communities.

“Deploy the Intelligence asset appropriately to locate all criminal actions and transparently disclose the basis of action against such individuals according to the Rule of Law.

“All citizens who engage in peaceful agitation act within their Constitutional rights.

“Protect them.

“Demand must be directed to @NGRPresident @NigeriaGov as the legitimate authorities answerable to citizens for the duties thrust on him and the Government he leads by virtue of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The President must end the dangerous tide NOW. ✍🏾