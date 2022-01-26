It’s cheap to turn your dreams into reality — Kenny Folarin + Full video

Prominent Pastor and Leadership expert, Pastor Kenny Folarin, has said that God’s unsearchable wisdom is needed to deal with whatever life throws at us.

In an Instagram post, the leadership expert stated that everyone has the blessing of divine help in making the right choices.

Folarin also stressed the need for humans to search deeply for the rich wisdom of God, while noting that everyone has the guidance of “the wisdom of God” if he or she will seek it.

He said: “In everything life throws at us – marriage, careers, life, children, business ministry – we need God’s unsearchable, deeply rich wisdom!

“Life is not a straight path from birth to death.

“There are twists and turns, detours and mazes, mountains and valleys.

“But, as believers, we have the blessing of divine help in making the right choices in life.

“We have the guidance of “the wisdom of God” if we will seek it.

“Proverbs 8:11 says: ‘. . . wisdom is better than rubies, And all the things one may desire cannot be compared with her.’

“According to Scripture, wisdom is more valuable than money, diamonds, career success or fame!

“Wisdom is one of the greatest qualities we can possess.

“It can drive us towards success, help avoid pain and heartache and lead us to well-being.

“What is wisdom and how do we become wise? The answer begins with God.

“Becoming wise in our lives allows us to make decisions according to God’s commands and it helps us avoid heartache and pain.

“Wisdom leads us toward success, greater safety, and personal well-being.

“Wisdom is the Principal key to success while ignorance is the Principal key to failure.

“By the instrumentality of the wisdom of God, it is so cheap to turn your dreams into reality.

“So, wisdom is crucial to our success in life, it is very important.”