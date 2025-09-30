Close Menu
It’s a lie,  Tinubu dismisses allegations of anti-Christian genocide

Adenle Ahmed AbiolaBy No Comments
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the purported persecution of Christians in Nigeria as a ‘lie from the pit of hell.’

The president rejected the narrative while speaking at the inauguration of projects and the launch of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s book in Imo State on Tuesday.

He said, “They lie all over the place that we have religious persecution. Our Muslim brothers and sisters, our Christian brothers and sisters are united.

Also Read:

“No religious persecution in Nigeria, it is a lie from the pit of hell.”

