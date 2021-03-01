The multiple award-winning digital news platform and organizers of the annual Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series, ITREALMS Media, has unveiled the date for this year’s edition.

The Editor-in-Chief/Lead Consulting Strategist at ITREALMS Media, Remmy Nweke, disclosed this at the weekend.

Nweke said the management has approved June 10, 2021 as the date for the yearly NDSF, which borders on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) and Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable respectively.

Nweke also revealed that the main theme for 2021 is: “Digital Cooperation: Enhancing Multistakeholder Governance for Digital Economy.”

As said by him, nowadays, paradigm shift has shown that the digital era brought inconceivable benefits alongside many challenges not limited to growing digital divides, cyber threats and human rights violations more so online.

In order to lay a roadmap for the Nigerian stakeholders towards improving what has become digital cooperation, ITREALMS Media, through its digital rights initiative of the annual Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series will be exploring the theme for safer, equitable world with positive future “on Thursday, June 10 by 9am at the Welcome Centre Hotels, International Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos.”

The Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series is organised by ITREALMS Media and hosted under DigitalSENSE Africa, an At-Large Structure certified by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, in collaboration with critical stakeholders, including regulators in the Information and Communication Technologies.

Equally, Nweke said, the Director of Publications at ITREALMS Media, Nkem Nweke, would anchor by noon of the same day the Nigeria IPV6 Roundtable on: “Scaling up IPv6 in post-COVID-19 pandemic.”

Further, he said, NDSF series motivates public discourse and create awareness on the technological cum business benefits of rapidly advancing technologies capable of impacting on ICT adaptation, Internet Governance, Internet Protocol addresses and domain name industry, their effects on the eco-system and offers first-class platform for industry networking.

Nweke beckoned on industry players to leverage this opportunity and take an active part in this year’s edition so as to form digital cooperation required for the digital economy to thrive.