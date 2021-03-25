ITREALMS Media has concluded plans to partner the Awba-Ofemili ChatRoom to host a two-day “Meet PG Candidates 2021” on social media for the forthcoming Awba-Ofemili Development Union general elections.

As at the time of going to the press, Awba-Ofemili ChatRoom boasts of hundreds of indigenous members from the rice producing community of Awka-North of Anambra State, both locally and in diaspora, with ITREALMS a media entity with clouts in usage of Information and Communication Technologies to entrench digitalSENSE in the society.

Confirming this development, the Editor-in-Chief of ITREALMS Media and publishers of ITREALMS.com.ng, Remmy Nweke, said the initiative was to afford all indigenes of Awba-Ofemili the opportunity to meet with the aspirants, especially the leadership represented by the President General aspirants, in the 2021 general elections.

He also said the session would be hosted in consultation with the initiators of Awba-Ofemili ChatRoom on WhatsApp from March 27 to 28, 2021.

According to Nweke, the “Meet PG Candidates 2021” session is an opportunity for aspirants for the post of the President-General of ADU to leverage the social media to engage and market themselves to teeming youths and every eligible adult in the town and diaspora for the forthcoming ADU general elections slated for April 7, 2021.

Also speaking, the initiator of Awba-Ofemili ChatRoom, Fred Nweke, said the “Meet PG Candidates 2021” sessions is expected to enable the chatroom group set agenda and interact with aspirants, led by those contesting for the high office of President General.

Further, the E-I-C of ITREALMS disclosed that the sessions had been scheduled with Pastor Nice Nnamdi Mekoh billed for March 27 between 10am and12pm; Mike Iloduba, aka Ijele Mokwe, would also be hosted same Saturday between 7pm and 9pm; while yet another aspirant, Anthony Nwakeze, aka Tony Paints, would take the stage on March 28, 2021 between 7pm and 9pm.

“Those who have profiles can get it published free on our international award-winning ITREALMS.com.ng,” Nweke said.

He enjoined every indigene of Awba-Ofemili to take advantage of this medium to interface with aspirants in order to provide them with good feedback they can use when eventually any emerges.