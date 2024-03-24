ITREALMS, Awba-Ofemili ChatRoom partner on Meet ADU candidates 2024

International multiple award-winning ITREALMS Media group is collaborating with Awba-Ofemili ChatRoom to organise a week-long “Meet ADU Candidates 2024”.

The scheduled event, on social media, is for the forthcoming Awba-Ofemili Development Union election aspirants.

As at press time, Awba-Ofemili ChatRoom boasts of hundreds of indigenous members from the rice producing community in Awka-North of Anambra State, both locally and in diaspora.

ITREALMS is a media entity with clouts in the usage of Information and Communication Technologies to entrench digitalSENSE in the society.

Speaking on this collaboration, the Editor-in-chief of ITREALMS Media and publishers of ITREALMS Online, Sir Remmy Nweke, said the initiative is to afford all indigenes of Awba-Ofemili the opportunity to meet with some key aspirants who aspire to elective positions during the 2024 general election, especially from the secretariat to the presidency.

The weeklong “Meet ADU Candidates 2024”, Nweke pointed out, would afford aspirants to reach ndi Awba-Ofemili in one room, both home and abroad, and share their manifesto to over 200 members of the group.

Additionally, he said aspirants would be able to take constructive feedback to enable them gauge the expectations of ndi Awba-Ofemili.

He said that the session would be hosted in collaboration with the leadership of Awba-Ofemili ChatRoom on WhatsApp from March 25 to 28, 2024.

Nweke, who would be moderating the session, said it offers aspirants the possibilities of leveraging social media to engage and market themselves to teeming youths and every eligible adult in the town and diaspora for the forthcoming ADU general election slated for April 1, 2024 at Awba-Ofemili Civic Center.

He said: ITREALMS Media group, operating at: www.itrealms.com.ng, pioneered this in 2021 as part of our contribution in endearing peace and democratic education, among other tenets to help the good people of Awba-Ofemili make informed decision and have a sense of direction in building Awba-Ofemili we want.”

Equally speaking, the Chief Administrator of Awba-Ofemili ChatRoom, Fred Nweke, said that the “Meet ADU Candidates 2024” sessions are expected to enable participants set agenda and interact with aspirants in various offices not limited to the Secretary-General, Vice President-General and President-General for this year.

He urged every indigene of Awba-Ofemili to use the medium to interface with the aspirants and provide relevant feedback they could use after their election.

Recall that in year 2021, ITREALMS Media group pioneered "Meet ADU Candidates" as part of its contribution in deepening peace and democratic education, among other tenets, to help the good people of Awba-Ofemili make informed decision and have a sense of direction in building the Awba-Ofemili they want.