Itori Shooting: Ogun Police Command absolves operatives, says victim still alive   

The Ogun State Police Command has declared that its operatives were not responsible for the killing of a truck driver on Monday, in Itori area of Ewekoro local government area of the State.

The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi made the declaration in a press statement he issued Tuesday.

While faulting news reports which indicted the police, Oyeyemi in the statement admitted that the perpetrators were security operatives, yet, they were not policemen, adding that the victim, contrary to what many news media reported, was still alive and currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

The statement added that the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has visited the victim in the hospital and has vowed to do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to book very soon, noting that the action was a “flagrant display of impunity” which has no place in our laws.

“The command therefore wishes to appeal to men of pen profession to always verify their information before going to press in order not to misinform and mislead members of public

The general principle of “if you are in doubt leave out” which is one of the basic ethics of journalism needs to be strictly adhered to” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the command on the order of the commissioner of police CP is already on the trail of those security operatives who shot the harmless victim, promising that their identities would be made public as soon as they were apprehended.