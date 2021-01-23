A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said it would be dangerous, reckless and counterproductive of the Buhari-led government to arrest Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, who gave a quit notice to Fulani herders in Oyo State.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko, to arrest Igboho, the Presidency said on Saturday.

Reacting to this development Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter account to advice the Federal Government to tread softly because Igboho has the full support of the Yoruba nation.

He tweeted: “It would be dangerous, reckless & counter productive for Buhari to ARREST or KILL Sunday Igboho.

“When the Northern youths demanded that Igbos should leave the north no-one was arrested.

“Why should Sunday be arrested or killed for asking KILLER Fulani herdsmen to leave SW?

“I advise the FG to tread softly because Sunday has the full support of the Yoruba nation because he has spoken for the people.

“Kill him & you make him a martyr for Oduduwa, arrest him & you make him the greatest hero of the Yoruba since independence.

“Whichever way he wins.

“The way to solve the problem is to arrest the herdsmen that kill & kidnap our people in the SW & not to arrest or kill those that are

“Standing up & speaking for their victims. Sunday did not ask for ALL Fulanis to leave SW. He asked for the killers, terrorists& kidnappers.

“Amongst them to leave Ibarapa & the Yoruba people LOVE him for it.

“Is that a crime? As long as he maintains the peace & does not indulge in or encourage any violence I do not see what he has done wrong? In 1999 when Gani Adams was rising up I identified him as a young man.

“O watch. I wrote an essay about him and I said his courage would take him far.

“I was proved right. Today I identify Sunday Igboho who has stood up against wickedness, injustice & apartheid in our land when other Yoruba leaders were too timid to stand.

“I commend his courage.”