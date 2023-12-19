ITF boss gives commitment on skills promotion, development 

The Director -General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dr Afiz Ogun, said that the Fund, in line with its mandate, is poised toward promoting and encouraging skills development in Nigeria.

Ogun made the commitment, on Tuesday, in Jos, Plateau State capital.

He made the disclosure at the 2023 graduation of ITF – NECA Technical Skills Development Project (TSDP) and the Agri-preneurship Skills Empowerment Programme,

Ogun said that no nation could progress in current times with a workforce without relevant skills.

He added that technical and vocational skills training constitute the platform that could drive adequate socio-economic development.

ITF boss lamented that Nigeria has been grappling with a series of challenges, owing to the lack of relevant skills, resulting in rising insecurity, poverty and other vices currently confronting the nation.

The director general, who described skills development as the hub of developmental initiative, added that ITF, in her renewed stride of ensuring the availability of skilled workforce, had implemented a myriad of interventions such as the TSDP and AgSEP, aimed at training Nigerian youths.

Ogun assured Nigerians that the ITF would do its best to keep up with its giant strides in skills training initiatives.

He urged the beneficiaries to put into good use the skills acquired in the programme, adding that such a move would make them become self-employed and employers of labour.

Miss Longdi Zakka, one of beneficiaries, commended ITF for the gesture, particularly the start -up packs given them, adding that the skill she acquired would enable her to become self-sufficient.

Another beneficiary, Mr Joseph Gyang, who was trained in Agrpreneurship Skills Empowerment Programme, thanked the fund for the intensive exercise.

He promised to put the start- up packs to good use in order to improve his living condition and that of his immediate community.

A total of 168 beneficiaries received three months training on: Culinary Skills, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Integrated Agriculture under the agri- preneurship skills programme.