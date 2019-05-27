The International Tennis Federation has released the dates for the 19th edition of the Lagos Open.

The men’s and women’s hard-court event will run from October 7 to 20 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

The Lagos Open is a $100,000 tournament on the ITF World Tennis Tour and comprises two legs, which will hold for a week each, with $50,000 ($25,000 for the men’s and women’s event each) as the prize-money for each week.

The first leg will hold from October 7 to 13, while the second leg will get underway immediately, from the October 14 to 20.

It will be the first time the event will run under the new ITF World Tennis Tour format, which was introduced in March 2017 and implemented this year.

Under this new format, the tournament will be known as M25 Lagos for the men’s event and W25 Lagos for the women’s.

M and W denote the gender and 25 the prize-money.

Last year, in the men’s singles, Tom Jomby of France won the first leg, while Britain’s Jack Draper, who was 16 years old at the time, clinched the singles title in the second leg, beating Tom Jomby in an epic final.

The Lagos Open is the follow up to the Abuja Open, which serves three weeks of top class action starting with the Tombim Open, Dayak Championship and the GSL Open, a combined $75,000 + Hospitality prize money event, which is part of the ITF World Tour.