It’d be tough for APC to defeat Makinde in Oyo — El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-rufai has disclosed that it would be difficult for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to defeat Seyi Makinde, his Oyo state counterpart, in 2023.

The Kaduna governor said the APC will try its best to unseat his Oyo counterpart but it would be tough because Makinde has governed well.

Both governors recounted how they had an argument during a sitting of the National Executive Council (NEC) on whether to lock down states in the heat of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2019, but resolved to do what they felt was best for their respective states.

He said, “After that debate, I went back to my state and I locked it down. Seyi went back to his state and did what he called a partial lockdown, but he locked himself down because he got COVID.

“The beauty of Nigeria is its diversity. In my state, I did what I felt was the right thing and he did what was best for his state.

“We’ll do our best to defeat you. But I know it will be tough because you’ve been a good governor.”

