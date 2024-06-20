Italy, Spain clash again as battle for Round 16 continues

Defending champion, Italy, and Spain will clash at the fourth consecutive Euro tournament as both teams look to secure their place in the Round of 16 at the ongoing Euro 2024 in Germany.

These classic match between the champions and Spain and other games are set to be broadcast live on GOtv.

The Italians commenced their title defence on a winning note despite conceding in the first minute to Albania.

Goals from Nicolò Barella and Alessandro Bastoni cancelled Nedim Bajrami’s opener as Luciano Spaletti’s team won 2-1.

They will be hoping to get one over a perennial opponent in their second match in Group B.

Spain currently leads Group B on goal difference after defeating Croatia 3-0 in their opening game, courtesy of goals from Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal.

Victory over Italy will secure their spot in the knockout stage and further their chase for a historic fourth Euro trophy.

In Group C, 2020 semi-finalists, Denmark, and England will battle for a place in the knockout.



Jude Bellingham’s header gave the Three Lions a winning start to the tournament against Serbia, but Denmark could not defend Christian Eriksen’s opener as they conceded a late goal to Slovenia in their opening game.

Meanwhile, Serbia and Slovenia will be in action at 2pm.

On Friday, the Netherlands and France will square against each other as both teams jostle for leadership of Group D on GO Football (ch 61) at 8pm.

Wout Weghorst’s late strike and Cody Gakpo’s equaliser gave the Dutcha a 2-1 victory after Poland took the lead through Adam Buksa, while France defeated Austria courtesy of Maximilian Wöber’s own goal.

Austria and Poland will also lock horns at 5pm.

Slovakia will hope to add to their winning tally to boost their bid to advance to the knockout stage from Group E.

Ivan Schranz’s strike handed Slovakia an underdog victory over Belgium, while Ukraine were outclassed in a 3-0 defeat to Romania.



