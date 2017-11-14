Italy manager denies resignation report

Gianpiero Ventura said he has not resigned as Italy boss despite the country missing out on a World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Italy were held to a 0-0 draw by Sweden on Monday night, which meant they were knocked out of the World Cup qualification play-off courtesy of a 1-0 aggregate defeat.

There were suggestions in Italy that Ventura would be under scrutiny whether they advanced or not, and the exit at the San Siro led to claims he had decided to resign.

The 69-year-old said he had not resigned as he had not spoken to Italian FA president Carlo Tavecchio but hinted that he had taken charge of Italy for the last time.

“I have not resigned, because I haven’t spoken to the president yet,” Ventura said after arriving late at his press conference.

“I’m sorry for being late, but every player I had the privilege of working with, I wanted to salute individually.

“It’s a very heavy result to bear, because I was absolutely convinced – and tonight’s game confirmed it – that we had this ferocious desire to overcome the obstacle. I have been in football for many years and know what it’s like.

“I am proud to have been part of the Azzurri group. I am proud to have worked with great champions and with others who I hope will become champions.

“I am disappointed, because once again tonight I realised what the Nazionale [national team] means to the people. I thank the crowd at San Siro, who helped us to the last minute. It was unique and extraordinary.

“The fact we deserved to qualify is frankly secondary right now.

“I have to evaluate an infinity of issues. We will meet with the Federation and discuss it. We will speak the way we always have done. There is a rapport with Tavecchio and the entire Federation.”