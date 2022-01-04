Italy fixes date for presidential election

Politicians in Italy are set to elect a new head of state on January 24, 2022.

The Chamber of Deputies announced in Rome on Tuesday that the bicameral parliament has been called to a joint session for the election of the president of the republic at 3.00 p.m. (1400 GMT) the same day,

President, Roberto Fico had previously reached an agreement with Senate President, Maria Casellati.

In Italy, the deputies, senators and representatives of the 20 regions elect the president of the republic.

To win, a two-thirds majority is needed in the first three rounds of voting.

In the fourth, an absolute majority is sufficient.

The election of a successor to the current incumbent, Sergio Mattarella, is eagerly awaited.