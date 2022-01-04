Subscribe
Italy fixes date for presidential election

President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico leaves following a meeting with the Italian President as part of a second round of consultations with political parties at Quirinal palace in Rome, on August 27, 2019. - Italy's president Sergio Mattarella on August 27 allowed an extra day for coalition negotiations, interpreted by some as a hopeful sign that a deal may be in the works weeks after the government collapsed. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)
Politicians in Italy are set to elect a new head of state on January 24, 2022.

The Chamber of Deputies announced in Rome on Tuesday that the bicameral parliament has been called to a joint session for the election of the president of the republic at 3.00 p.m. (1400 GMT) the same day,

President, Roberto Fico had previously reached an agreement with Senate President, Maria Casellati.

In Italy, the deputies, senators and representatives of the 20 regions elect the president of the republic.

To win, a two-thirds majority is needed in the first three rounds of voting.

In the fourth, an absolute majority is sufficient.

The election of a successor to the current incumbent, Sergio Mattarella, is eagerly awaited.

The Nation.
