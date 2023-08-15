Italy considering Spalletti, Conte after Mancini resignation

Italy will reportedly consider appointing either Luciano Spalletti or Antonio Conte as their new national team manager following the resignation of Roberto Mancini.

The Italian Football Federation announced the surprise departure of Mancini on Sunday, with the 58-year-old revealing that his decision to step down was for “personal” reasons.

The Azzurri won Euro 2020 under Mancini, who also led them to two third-place finishes at the UEFA Nations League finals in 2021 and 2023.

Mancini won 39, drew 13 and lost nine of his 61 matches across all competitions during his five-year reign as Italy boss, with his final game in charge a 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in the Nations League third-place playoff in June.

Italy have confirmed that they intend to announce the appointment of Mancini’s successor “in the next few days” and two names have since emerged as potential targets.

According to Fichajes, vis Sky Sports, Spalletti and Conte are the primary candidates under consideration to replace Mancini.

The report adds that Gennaro Gattuso and Fabio Cannavaro have also been identified as alternatives, but both Spalletti and Conte are considered the preferred managerial options at present.

Spalletti is believed to be Italy’s number one target, with the 64-year-old currently out of work since stepping down from his post as Napoli boss at the end of last season.

The Italian successfully led Napoli to their first Serie A title for over 30 years in the 2022-23 campaign, but he opted to resign in July just two years into his reign after requesting to take a year-long sabbatical.

It is understood that lawyers of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) are now exploring ways to activate a clause in Spalletti’s contract with Napoli that will allow him to cut his sabbatical short.

Should Italy fail to appoint Spalletti, the next candidate on the list is Conte, who managed the national team between August 2014 and July 2016, winning 14 of his 25 games in charge.

Conte has been out of work since his acrimonious exit from Tottenham Hotspur in March, departing the Premier League club after less than two years at the helm.

It remains to be seen if the 54-year-old, who has previously managed the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea, is interested in returning to international management.

Italy are keen to appoint a new manager before they resume their Euro 2024 qualification campaign in September with fixtures against North Macedonia and Ukraine.