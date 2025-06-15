Italy-bound man hides illicit drugs inside winter jackets + Video

A man heading to Italy, Edobor Ambrose, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State with illicit drugs hidden inside winter jackets.

According to available information, the Italy-bound man was arrested in the early hours of June 14, 2025 after boarding a flight operated by Air France.

NDLEA officers, in collaboration with the Aviation Security of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), discovered the drug consignments hidden in the luggage of the suspect during baggage scanning at the tarmac.

The suspect was thereafter brought down from the aircraft for baggage identification after which a thorough search of the bag led to the discovery of 14,410 pills of tramadol 225mg and 200mg concealed in winter jackets.

In his statement, Ebodor said he lives in Italy where he was hired and sent on the all expense paid trip to Nigeria to courier the drug consignments to Milan, Italy for a fee of 2,000 Euros.

