Italy-based Nigerian excretes 95 pellets of Heroin at Abuja airport

A 36-year-old Nigerian based in Italy, Nwakanma Michael Uche, has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for ingesting pellets of heroin.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

In the statement on Sunday by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA said Uche, who hails from, Arodizuogu Village, Ideato Local Government Area of Imo State, was nabbed while trying to board Air France Airline enroute Abuja-Paris-Milan, Italy on May 15, 2022.

He was thereafter kept under observation, during which he excreted 95 pellets of the illicit drug.

He claimed he came to see his parents in Nigeria after 12 years in Italy and to complete his father’s traditional marriage rites.

He added that he was to be paid N1.5 million after a successful delivery of the drugs in Milan.