Italian manager Maurizio Sarri has signed a contract extension with Lazio until 2025.

The Serie A club confirmed the extension of the 63-year-old head coach’s deal in a statement on Thursday.

Lazio finished the 2021-2022 Serie A campaign in fifth place in Sarri’s debut season.

Sarri previously managed Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus.

He won the 2019 UEFA Europa League trophy with Chelsea before leading Juventus to the Serie A title in 2020.