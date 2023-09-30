Italian jailed 24 years for killing physically challenged Nigerian

An Italian man, Filippo Ferlazzo, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for killing a Nigerian citizen in Italy, Alika Ogorchukwu.

The development was confirmed in a statement by spokesperson, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Gabriel Odu.

The statement said Ferlazzo was jailed on September 27, 2023 for causing the death of 39-year-old Ogorchukwu, who was on crutches, walking in a Marche coastal city in 2022.

On July 29, 2022, Ogorchukwu was assaulted by Ferlazzo in broad daylight as he was walking.

The attacker beat Ogorchukwu to death using his crutches in front of several onlookers, who did not intervene.

Some of the onlookers, however, recorded videos of the attack using their phones.

Then, on July 30, 2022, Ferlazzo was arrested on charges of having murdered Ogorchukwu and also stolen his phone.

The Italian Police stated that they believe Ferlazzo attacked Ogorchukwu after he asked Ferlazzo’s girlfriend to buy a handkerchief.

The incident was reported to have taken place at 2pm on Friday in the main central street of Civitanova Marche, Italy.

Ogorchukwu was found dead at the scene by paramedics.

The Chairman and CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has expressed satisfaction over the justice meted out to Ferlazzo.

She said: “I am glad that this case finally got justice.

“Like I always say, there has to be consequences for actions.”

Dabiri-Erewa commended the Nigerian Mission in Rome for following through with the case and others involving Nigerians.

She urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to remain law-abiding, excel in what they do and never forget home by giving back to homeland.