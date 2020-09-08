Italy’s top flight football league is to resume with empty stadiums as the government has said fans should not be allowed back in the stands for at least another month.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s latest decree on precautions against the coronavirus pandemic was issued late Monday and is effective from Tuesday until Oct. 7.

It rolled over previously existing rules that state that only “minor sports events” can have an audience —- limited to 1,000 for outdoor events and 200 for indoor ones.

This provision was used Sunday by Serie A club Parma to let 1,000 fans attend a pre-season friendly with Serie B club Empoli.

Those who came to the stadium had to wear a mask throughout the game.

On Tuesday, some politicians, including far-right opposition leader Matteo Salvini and Mayor of Naples, Luigi de Magistris, urged the government to relax its stance on football stadiums.

Serie A’s 2020/2021 season kicks off on September 19.

(dpa/NAN)