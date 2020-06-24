The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, on Wednesday revealed that it took him six months of painful consideration to agree to to be a surety for a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Maina had on Tuesday informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that the Borno South Senator had agreed to stand as surety for the bail granted him by the court.

Maina is currently on trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over money laundering charges.

Explaining the reasons he agreed to stand as surety for Maina in a statement on Wednesday, the former Senate Leader said it was part of the cross he had to carry as Maina’s elected senator.

The statement read: “It took me over six months to agree to be his surety. First, the bail condition requires a serving Senator and I happened to be the one.

“Second, his health condition is deteriorating and needs special medical attention.

“Third, his offence is bailable, and lastly, I am not saying the court should discharge and acquit him. If he is (found) guilty, he will be sentenced.

“It was a hard decision I had to make. I have a duty to represent the good, the bad and the ugly of Borno South. May Allah guide us to the right path. Amen.”