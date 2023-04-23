It is hard to fall in love again — Yomi Fabiyi

Nigerian actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has revealed that it is difficult for him to fall in love again as some women, in the past, have ‘picked on his soft side’ and hurt him.

The actor who has had two unions, stated via his verified Instagram page that he has stopped ‘getting involved or be too available for any woman in and out of the entertainment industry.’

He said, “I have been bruised severely as most of these women pick on the soft part of me so easily. They give security assurances, pretend they want you, and after using me, they show their true colour and discard disdainfully especially if you are not tied to their spell.

“I have stopped getting involved or too available for any woman in and out of the industry, that way I may reduce my online and offline drama and altercations. They come for me with blogs, comment sections and fake accounts etc. despite my good actions, intentions and sacrifices towards these em(their curse and karma).

“Not everybody is raised with loyalty and functional memory. Desperate cowards and pretenders will do anything and use anybody to achieve their aims. You lose value the moment they hit their target.

“I learnt the hardest ways. The sad part is they don’t just try to use and dump, they try to destroy the brand, so you lose your bragging rights on them (But God judge the heart). One even created a terrible blog, that always sets me up for cyberbullying BUT today, KARMA is dealing hard with her, the syndicate and this is just the beginning for them and their household. Overall, IT IS HARD TO FALL IN LOVE AGAIN for me oh. Hopefully.”