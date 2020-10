Betty, wife of governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has said it is absurd for anyone to say she was attacked at the polling unit.

Akeredolu’s wife while addressing newsmen in Owo debunked the media report.

She said, “It is absurd to say I was attacked at the polling unit. I am right now in my country home in Owo.”

Betty had earlier in the day accompanied her husband to cast their vote at their polling station in Owo.