It is a difficult Father’s Day for me — Davido

Multiple award-winning Nigerian pop star, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido has revealed that this Father’s Day is a difficult one for him. In a series of emotion-laden posts via his verified Instagram story, the singer noted that he has tears in his eyes today while the rest of the world marks Father’s Day.

The singer wrote, “Difficult Father’s Day for me… But thank God for strength. Some days will be like this. Water full my eyes but I’ll be alright! Forever!”(sic)

Father’s Day is usually celebrated every third Sunday of June. The singer’s gloomy mood can be connected to the death of his first son, Ifeanyi, who drowned in their home’s swimming pool.

The three-year-old toddler was said to have drowned at the Unavailable singer’s Banana Island home while he was away with his wife and the mother of the child, Chioma.

The toddler who died on October 31, 2022, drowned about two weeks after he celebrated his birthday.