it-at-Home Order: Suspected IPOB fighters killed four at two locations in Imo

Gunmen enforcing sit-at-home Friday evening killed four persons at two locations on Owerri-Okigwe Road in Imo State.

The gunmen also kidnapped two expatriates supervising the ongoing construction of the phase 11 of the Owerri-Okigwe Road.

The killings occurred at Umunachi in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state and at Umuna in the Onuimo LGA, respectively.

The expatriates were kidnapped at Umunachi after two persons suspected to be their security aides were reportedly brought down.

The expatriates who are staff of German construction giants, Cremburg, were taken away immediately the gunmen struck.

Locals told our correspondent that the fleeing suspects operated in three vehicles.

At Umuna junction, the gunmen opened fire and killed two persons.

Our correspondent saw video footage where two young men were lying in the pool of their blood at Umuna.

An eyewitness said: ”They just killed these two men now at Umuna. This act was carried out by gunmen enforcing sit-at-home. This just happened now. We are now afraid.”

Gunmen had also in the afternoon Friday killed Prince Chidi Iheme, elder brother to Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw.

Iheme was killed at Ubomiri in the Mbaitoli LGA of the state while allegedly on transit to a campaign rally being organised by the opposition All Progressives Congress APC candidate for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Akarachi Amadi.

The state Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Martin Eke, whom he was riding in the same vehicle with, was badly injured with machete.

Meanwhile, Akarachi has condemned the killing of Iheme, whom he described as one of his supporters.

The politician in a statement issued by his media aide, Darlington Irobi, Friday night, also condemned the attack on the commissioner.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the politician prayed for the quick recovery of the injured commissioner.

The statement read: “It is with deepest knowledge of regrets, sense of personal loss and concern we write to condemn the ugly incident that occurred today at Amawuihe Autonomous community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area.

“The information of the sporadic shooting at Amawuihe Ubomiri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area that claimed the life of an APC strong supporter, Prince Chidi Iheme, while we were at Egbeada Community canvassing for votes, is quite regrettable.

“We also decry the deadly attack on the State Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Martin Eke, who was riding in the same vehicle with Prince Iheme.

“While condemning the act, we deeply sympathise with the Iheme family of the Amawuihe Autonomous Community and ask God to show them the mercy of comfort to bear this irreparable loss.

“We also wish Hon Eke speedy recovery as we will do everything possible to assist him to come back to his feet as quickly as possible.” The Punch





