ISWAP Terrorists kill three, burn four vehicles in Borno attack

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three persons in a raid by the Islamic State of the West Africa Province in Benisheik, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The major town where the attack was carried out is located about 72km and 44.8 miles to the restive Maiduguri capital.

The Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, said this during a Divisional Police Officers conference at the command headquarters in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Umar said the the terrorists sneaked into the town on September 26, 2022 at about 3am and targeted government backed militia, otherwise known as Civilian Joint Task Force, attached to the Rapid Response Squad of the Borno State Police Command.

He said that the terrorists killed three persons, including one Civilian JTF member and two other civilians, while the rest of them escaped.

He explained that the two slain civilians were commuters who decided to spend the night in Benisheik before proceeding to Maiduguri.

The Commissioner of Police said that the assailants also burnt four vehicles and the office of the RRS squad.

Umar said that the marauding terrorists that have been badly degraded were now attacking soft targets, especially members of the CJTF.

He said that the terrorists had on September 24, 2022 also attacked a patrol team at the Rural Urban Migration Site in Pompom Baliya village located about 5km to Gubio.

He said: “The terrorists abducted six security operatives, including one policeman, three CJTF and three hunters.

“They also carted away one hilux patrol vehicle and we also lost one AK47 rifle.

“But with support from the Air Task Force, the security men were able to escape after the insurgents scampered into the bush on sighting the Super Tukanos.

“We want to assure you that we are going to intensify our raids in criminal hideouts in order to have more secured and safe environment for everybody,” he said.