ISWAP Terrorists have regrouped in Lake Chad axis ― Senator Ndume

The representative of Borno South Senatorial District and Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has said the weekend attack on Nigerian soldiers that left a Brigadier General, Dzarma Zirkusu, and three Soldiers dead was an indication that the Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorists have since regrouped in the Lake Chad axis of Borno North.

Ndume, who spoke with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, expressed concern over the killing of the General and Soldiers on Saturday.

He, however, said he was convinced that the defeat of terrorism in Nigeria by the Armed Forces of Nigeria was possible.

He said: “I want to express my condolences to the Nigerian Army over the death of the General who died along Chibok Road.

“ISWAP terrorists attacked a town there.

“They know that the General was the major obstacle to their operation.

“They laid an ambush and rammed a bomb-laden car into his vehicle.

“He was a gallant soldier.

“He took the fight to the terrorists.

“His death has sent panic to people in that area.

“I am aware that some people around that Chibok area have started thinking of relocating.

“Some want to go to Mubi and other places.

“We are trying to urge them to remain there.

“The insurgency is coming to an end.

“This is not the end, but the beginning of the end of terrorists.

“I know that the army has what it takes to take the fight to them.

“There is a need to urge other security agencies to give the army the needed support.

“We also need to urge vigilante groups to assist them.

“For now, we will assume that it was an isolated case.

“But the intensity with which they came is worrisome.

“They came with more than 10 gun trucks.

“They are also regrouping around Borno North.

“That’s Lake Chad axis.

“The military is aware and the Air Force is providing surveillance in the area.

“It was a revenge mission.

“The army has been taking out key ISWAP commanders and they had their revenge.

“Last week, for instance, they abducted relatives of the Emir of Askira.

“They also abducted some passengers along that road.

“If the Army sustains the temple, we will win this insurgency fight.”